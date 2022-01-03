Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average is $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

