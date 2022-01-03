Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 672.0% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMACA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,110. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

