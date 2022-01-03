Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rises By 92.3%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

