Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

