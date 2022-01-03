Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $206.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

