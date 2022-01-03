Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Cap of $13.83 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $13.83 million and $747,957.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.