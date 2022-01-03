Unistake Market Cap Reaches $3.85 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $14,724.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.84 or 0.08048066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.75 or 1.00985513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.