Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 23.7% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $46,900.64 and $78,609.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00390099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.24 or 0.01306921 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

