WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $16.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

