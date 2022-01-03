Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $97.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $97,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 190,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,942,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.77. 300,816 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.