Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,211 shares of company stock worth $12,337,988. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.