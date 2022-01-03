Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $295,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.74. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,249. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

