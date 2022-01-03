American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.