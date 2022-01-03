8,227 Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $80.17. 1,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,360. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 172.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

