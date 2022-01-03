Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 1,841,067 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841,067 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises approximately 0.8% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $586,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $27,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,302. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

