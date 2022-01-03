Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the November 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 425,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,096. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

