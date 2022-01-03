Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 8.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 35,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,412,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $219,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,773,868 shares of company stock worth $112,884,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

