B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the November 30th total of 38,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 196,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,925. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.