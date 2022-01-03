iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

