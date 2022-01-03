Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

