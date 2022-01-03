DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Raised by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 0.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $152.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.60, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

