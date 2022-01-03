First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 75.9% in December

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter worth $25,327,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.11. 1,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,686. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

