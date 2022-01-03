ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Update

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the November 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ePlus by 157.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ePlus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ePlus by 113.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ePlus by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 253.1% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,759. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

