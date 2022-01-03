NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NVEE stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.52. 1,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,371. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

