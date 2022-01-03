Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.36. 20,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,745. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.