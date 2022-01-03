WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 3,666 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.51. 4,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.61. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.