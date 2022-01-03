Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 82.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 598,001 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,114. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

