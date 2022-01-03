Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,006 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 61.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,037,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 88,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

