Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,978.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $6,529,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 343.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 41.6% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,290. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

