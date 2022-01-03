Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,165 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $61,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

APH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

