Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,173 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.23. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,004. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

