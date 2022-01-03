Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.79 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.