H Partners Management LLC Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

H Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300,000 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 32.4% of H Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. H Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $357,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.