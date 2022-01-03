Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

