iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

