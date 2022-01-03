Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

DHR traded down $11.34 on Monday, hitting $317.67. 32,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,856. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

