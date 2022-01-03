Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,505. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

