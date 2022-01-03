Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $14.08 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $30.56. 261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,748. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

