Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Decreased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $84,587,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.23. 61,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,638. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

