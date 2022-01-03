Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New $8.68 Million Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

