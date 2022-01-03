Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $76.25 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,944 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,942,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $115.28. 56,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

