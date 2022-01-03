Adviser Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.