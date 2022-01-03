Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

