Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

