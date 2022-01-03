Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 3.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SBA Communications worth $99,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $11.14 on Monday, hitting $377.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.57 and its 200-day moving average is $346.70. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

