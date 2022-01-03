American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 4.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $137,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 131,640 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

