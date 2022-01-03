HealthInvest Partners AB Purchases New Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Evolus comprises 3.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 0.54% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Evolus by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 2,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

