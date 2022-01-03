HealthInvest Partners AB Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

HealthInvest Partners AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 835,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 13.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. 21,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.