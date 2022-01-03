Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,867. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

