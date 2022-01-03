10,830 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

